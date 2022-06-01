Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

