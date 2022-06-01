Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,410 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

DBX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

