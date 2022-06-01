Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,660 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,908,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.