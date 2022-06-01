Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $561.14.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

