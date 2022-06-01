Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Markel by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Markel by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

MKL opened at $1,369.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,413.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,311.25. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

