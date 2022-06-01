Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,288,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,820,000 after buying an additional 234,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

