Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,793 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

