Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 351,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 102,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

CHRS opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

