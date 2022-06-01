Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

