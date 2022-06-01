Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.
NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.35.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.