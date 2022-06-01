Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

