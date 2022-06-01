Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

