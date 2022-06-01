Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,955,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $103,820,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners Plc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

