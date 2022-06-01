Private Advisor Group LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock worth $19,752,733. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

