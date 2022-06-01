Private Advisor Group LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

