Private Advisor Group LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

