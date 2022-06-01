Private Advisor Group LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.04. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

