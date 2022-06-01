Private Advisor Group LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

