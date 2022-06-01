Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $539,000 in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000.

Shares of FLQM opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

