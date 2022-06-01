Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 261.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

