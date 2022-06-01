Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after buying an additional 1,201,907 shares during the period.

FCG opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

