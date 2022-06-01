Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after acquiring an additional 148,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

