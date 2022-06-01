Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.