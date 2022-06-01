Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.