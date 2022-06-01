Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,044 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

GWW stock opened at $487.07 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.41 and a 200 day moving average of $494.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

