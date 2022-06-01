Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 41,350 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CION stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $625.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

