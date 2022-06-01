Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,324 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,457,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.