Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,671,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Comerica by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 247,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 64.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 234,199 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

