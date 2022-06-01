Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,813 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.