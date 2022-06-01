Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,137 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of JBLU opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

