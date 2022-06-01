Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 533 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,426,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,901,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

NYSE:MTN opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

