Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 757 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $450.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.