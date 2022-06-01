Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 864 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

