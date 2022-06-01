Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 96,250 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.