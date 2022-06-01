Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,502,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,643,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,079,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,971,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

