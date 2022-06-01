Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.