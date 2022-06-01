Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Jeffery R. Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.