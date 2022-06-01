Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

