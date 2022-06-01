Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 83,755 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.34% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 185.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $88.70.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.