Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,168 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,753 shares of company stock worth $9,003,375. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

