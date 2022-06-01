Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,116 Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

