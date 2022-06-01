Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,765,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.