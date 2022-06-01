Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 916.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

