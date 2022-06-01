Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 20,972 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,100 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

