Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 5,219 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $477.77 million, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

