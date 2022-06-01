Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

CDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDEV opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

