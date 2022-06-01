Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $402,000 Stock Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNRH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 53,027 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $6,811,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

