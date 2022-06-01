Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $473,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

