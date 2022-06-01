Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $406,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

