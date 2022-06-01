Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $412,000 in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 45.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

