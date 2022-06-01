Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $434,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 483,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

